Two hospitalized after Lynchburg police chase ends with wrong-way crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – What started with a car driving the wrong way down Lynchburg roads ended with two people in the hospital on Tuesday, according to police.

Shortly after 10 a.m., someone alerted authorities about a vehicle driving erratically and going the wrong way down streets near Florida Avenue.

Officers found the vehicle and tried to stop it; however, rather than stop, police said the driver continued going the wrong way around Florida, Greenfield and Campbell avenues.

The driver eventually led officers on a slow-speed pursuit and attempts to safely stop the vehicle were unsuccessful as the driver crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Campbell and Easley avenues, according to the Police Department.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Below is a map of where the crash happened: