One officer hospitalized after Lynchburg police vehicles involved in downtown crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Lynchburg police officer is in the hospital after a crash involving two officers downtown on Thursday evening, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The hospitalized officer is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The two police vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of 5th Street and Clay Street that resulted in one crashing into Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts on Fifth Street.

Just after 5 p.m., both vehicles were responding to the same call for an officer needing backup when police said the two vehicles hit each other on 5th Street.

Both vehicles had sirens and lights on at the time of the crash.

For shortly over an hour, that stretch of 5th Street was closed.