Man indicted after he was shot while trying to rob someone in Southwest Roanoke, police say

Anthony Muhammad Jr. has been indicted after authorities said he was shot while trying to rob someone

A man has been indicted after authorities said he was shot during a robbery gone wrong in Southwest Roanoke.

Anthony Muhammad Jr., 18 of Roanoke, has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the incident. Authorities said the shooting happened on March 29 in the 1400 block of Chapman Ave SW.

Around 12:15 a.m. , officers said they were dispatched after reports of shots fired and told that a man was shot. When they arrived, they found a man with a serious gunshot wound, and Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

After investigating, police said they found that Muhammad was trying to rob someone when there was a physical struggle when Muhammad Jr. was shot.

Detectives presented the case to the April meeting of the Roanoke Grand Jury, which is when the indictments were issued.

Authorities said Muhammad Jr. came to the Roanoke Police Dept. on Wednesday and was taken into custody without incident.