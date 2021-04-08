Virginia Tech announces Spring graduation ceremony plans for Class of 2020, 2021

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Seniors rejoice! Virginia Tech announced they will host a ceremony this spring for the Class of 2020 and 2021.

Because statewide restrictions of in-person gatherings remain in effect, Virginia Tech’s spring University Commencement will be held online on May 14. However, the school will host over a dozen in-person commencement ceremonies in Lane Stadium May 10-16 that will be divided up by college to celebrate graduating Hokies while also adhering to public health guidelines.

A virtual commencement will be Friday, May 14, at 6:15 p.m., and degrees will be conferred at that time.

“That is the moment in time when you receive your degree, but mostly before that and a little after that we will have individual ceremonies so that students can be with their classmates, students can experience Lane Stadium, and students and up to four guests can be in the stadium to hear that name being called out, which is really important to family members and our graduates,” stated Associate Vice President for University Relations Mark Owczarski.

Registration for graduating students and their guests is required, and must be completed before April 16. Each graduate may invite up to four guests.

According to an online schedule, the University will recognize the Class of 2020 on Wednesday, May 12 at 1 p.m.