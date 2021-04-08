What’s News Today: COVID vaccines, tax rates

The West Piedmont Health District is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic today. You do not need an appointment to attend. The Moderna vaccine will be given to those 18 and older. 100 doses will be available at the clinic being held from 9 a.m. to noon at Blackberry Baptist Church in Bassett. Additional clinics will be held next week in Ridgeway and Stanleytown.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will meet today at 7 p.m. It’s expected to approve the county and school board budgets for the next fiscal year.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will hold two public hearings tonight. The first is for tax rates for the next fiscal year. Rates are proposed to remain the same. The board will also hold a public hearing about its proposed $211 million budget.

Senator Mark Warner continues his tour of Southwest Virginia today. He will be in Lynchburg, talking with Black business owners about the toll of the pandemic on their companies.

Today is the last day to submit your thoughts on new names for high school and middle school in Alleghany County. The Joint School Services Committee is doing an online survey and wants to hear from as many people as possible. The top three choices from round one will advance to a second-round vote.