Dip in Johnson and Johnson supply won’t stop COVID vaccinations in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – Despite a shortage of Johnson and Johnson vaccines nationwide, Roanoke Valley will have plenty of vaccines next week. But changes are on the horizon after entering phase 2.

Appointment sign-ups are picking up in Roanoke Valley as 1,000 people who pre-registered from Phase 1a to 1c have already snagged a time slot for next week.

But with the state losing 109,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines next week because of manufacturing issues, Roanoke Valley will receive zero doses.

State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said while this shortage does not change the pace heading into Phase 2, it will slow down after April 18.

“That doesn’t mean you will be able to get vaccinated in 24 hours, it doesn’t even really mean you will be able to make an appointment necessarily in 24 hours,” he said.

However, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow is content with the 4,600 doses of Pfizer and 4,300 doses of Moderna arriving instead.

Ad

With Pfizer as the only option for teenagers under the age of 18, appearing at the correct clinic is crucial.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we had to turn a couple of people away yesterday if they inadvertently thought they were at Pfizer clinic rather than Moderna,” Morrow said.

Targeting underserved communities, Morrow said they will continue working with their outreach teams to regularly vaccinate 100 to 300 people a week in unadvertised clinics.

“To see how we can optimize the outreach efforts and getting into those smaller communities that may experience more barriers to getting vaccinated than some of our more mobile populations,” she said.

For months the state has been relying on pre-registration, which is expected to change after April 18th.

Avula said the public will soon be able to sign up for their own appointments through open self-service scheduling.