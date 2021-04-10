Liberty University bans employees from talking to Jerry Falwell Jr. about university relations

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is “prohibiting” its employees from communicating with former President Jerry Falwell Jr. or his wife, Becki, regarding university matters.

In an email obtained by 10 News Friday, staff were reminded about the ongoing investigation into the university’s operations during Falwell’s tenure and “ensured” Falwell is not influencing the investigation in any way.

The message was from current President Jerry Prevo and the Board of Trustees.

This comes after a POLITICO article that quoted students and employees, saying they don’t expect Falwell Jr. to resume his duties, and they were “perplexed” by his repeated appearances on campus.

The university did not respond to our request for comment.

Below are screenshots obtained by 10 News of the emails sent to Liberty University employees:

Screenshot obtained by 10 News of the emails sent to Liberty University employees (WSLS 10)