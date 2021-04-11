Roanoke man charged with manslaughter after deadly crash on Wayne Street

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

Roanoke Police released the name of the victim of the deadly crash that happened on Wayne Street Saturday night.

57-year-old Timothy Gravely, of Roanoke, was identified by police as the victim of the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

Roanoke Police announced that they’ve arrested a 46-year-old Roanoke man after a deadly crash on Wayne Street.

Timothy Cotton is charged with manslaughter after a man died from a crash that happened on Wayne Street NE, about a block east of Williamson Road, on Saturday night.

At about 5:15 p.m., police were notified of a car crash in the 1600 block of Wayne Street NE.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a man with what appeared to be serious injuries.

According to authorities, Cotton crashed into a building, hitting the victim in the process.

Officers said the man was transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died. The victim’s identity will be released after his family is properly notified.

Ad

The fatality investigation remains ongoing.