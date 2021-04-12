Franklin County Humane Society receives $12,000 grant to help save pet lives

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A local animal shelter is getting thousands of dollars to continue its lifesaving works for animals in Franklin County.

Franklin County Humane Society announced Monday that it received a $12,000 grant from Petco Love.

The money from the grant will be used to take in senior pets and animals in need of veterinary care from the shelter’s local animal control agencies and provide them with the veterinary services and care needed to get them ready for adoption.

“These animals are the most likely to be left behind in shelters. Petco Love’s support is a huge boost to our ability to give these neediest animals a chance to live happy and healthy lives in loving homes,” said Donna Essig, Franklin County Humane Society President.

Petco Love invested in Franklin County Humane Society as well as other organizations like Roanoke’s Angels of Assisi as part of its commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized.