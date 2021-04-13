59-year-old woman arrested for second-degree murder in Franklin County

FERRUM, Va. – A woman is behind bars after a homicide in Franklin County Monday morning.

At about 11:20 a.m., the Franklin County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call for a well-being check for Walter Sigmon and Carol Long at their home in Ferrum, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a deputy responded to the 11000 block of Franklin Street and found a 59-year-old Carol Long inside the house. She told the deputy that 62-year-old Walter Sigmon was dead inside the house.

Through the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation, Long was charged with second-degree murder and has been arrested.

She is being held without bond.

According to authorities, this is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the community.