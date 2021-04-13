One person hospitalizated after house fire in Northwest Roanoke

Crews working to extinguish house fire in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS crews worked to put out a fire in Northwest Roanoke Tuesday evening.

At 6:13 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Harrison Ave NW for reports of a fire.

When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a residential structure.

Officials said one person sustained life-threatening injuries in the fire and has been transported.

The fire is now under control.