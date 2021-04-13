One person hospitalizated after house fire in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS crews worked to put out a fire in Northwest Roanoke Tuesday evening.
At 6:13 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Harrison Ave NW for reports of a fire.
When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a residential structure.
Officials said one person sustained life-threatening injuries in the fire and has been transported.
The fire is now under control.
One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported. The #fire has been marked under control. pic.twitter.com/0a5zRSKtAr— Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) April 13, 2021