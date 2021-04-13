Rocky Mount unanimously appoints new town manager

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Town of Rocky Mount is getting a new town manager in May.

Robert Wood was named the new town manager during a town council meeting Monday night, Rocky Mount officials announced in a press release.

The town council unanimously approved Wood for the position as the current town manager, James Ervin, is retiring after 14 years of service.

“Rocky Mount is gaining a seasoned individual with a track record of achievement as a local government manager. All of us on Council were impressed by his knowledge, experience, and demeanor and we believe that he will be an excellent fit for our town,” said Mayor Steve Angle.

The search for a new town manager was done on a national level with assistance from the Berkley Group of Bridgewater, Virginia, and was narrowed down from 12 candidates to four finalists for interviews.

Wood received a Bachelor of Arts with honors in economics and a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Texas in Austin. He most previously served as interim city manager of Bastrop, Texas for several months in 2020 with nearly 22 years in public service.

“I am looking forward to continuing my career as a public servant in the beautiful Town of Rocky Mount, Virginia. I appreciate the confidence that Council has shown in me and I am excited about meeting, getting to know and serving the residents and employees of the town,” said Wood regarding his appointment.

Officials said he’s an Eagle Scout and fluent in Spanish.

His first day as Rocky Mount’s town manager will begin on May 1.