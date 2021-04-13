Three displaced following Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three adults are out of a home after a fire in Roanoke County Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:40 p.m., crews with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Creekwood Drive, in the Fort Lewis area, for reports of a house fire.

When crews first arrived o the scene, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from a second-story window of a two-story house.

Officials said the two occupants and a dog were inside at the time of the fire but were able to escape without injury.

Crews knocked the fire down in about 20 minutes after arrived at the scene.

The American Red Cross is assisting the three adults displaced by the fire.