30 nursing homes across Virginia may be under new ownership later this year

A 10 News investigation found a Change of Ownership request for 30 health and rehabilitation facilities currently owned by Medical Facilities of America.

ROANOKE, Va. – One of the biggest nursing facilities in Virginia is in the process of changing ownership, according to documents 10 News uncovered.

The change would affect 30 nursing homes currently owned by Medical Facilities of America, accounting for 4,000 beds across the state, with many being in Southwest and Central Virginia.

A 10 News Investigation found documents filed with the Virginia Department of Health asking for a Change of Ownership (CHOW) for 30 health and rehabilitation facilities in the following locations: Albermarle, Appomattox, Bayside, Beaufont, Berkshire, Bowling Green, Burke, Charlottesville, Chesapeake, Culpeper, Franklin, Gretna, Hanover, Harrisonburg, Henrico, Lake Manassas, Louisa, Lynchburg, Norfolk, Parham, Piney Forest, Princess Anne, Pulaski, Raleigh Court, Regency, Riverside, Salem, Springtree, Stanleytown and Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Department of Health says the company is Innovative Healthcare Management and the change of ownership documents were filed March 18, with an effective date listed as June 1, 2021.

Innovative Healthcare Management is based in Richmond and, according to its website, operates five rehabilitation and nursing centers:

Glenburnie Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Richmond

Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Richmond

Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Colonial Heights

Wonder City Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hopewell

Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chilhowie

The company is privately held and has between 201-500 employees according to LinkedIn.

“The applications have been received by VDH as part of a pending CHOW and have not been processed at this time. Since the CHOW is in progress, the information may be subject to change or the CHOW request may be withdrawn by the nursing home,” according to VDH.

Medical Facilities of America is based in Roanoke and describes itself as “the regional leader in providing quality skilled nursing and rehabilitation care throughout Virginia and North Carolina. We’ve been a trusted part of your community for more than 45 years.” It goes on to say, “With 39 centers currently in operation no other skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities have greater regional coverage.”

The company’s president and CEO is William Fralin and was founded in 1972. It employs between 5,000 and 10,000 people according to its LinkedIn page.

We reached out to both MFA and Innovative Healthcare Management, but have not heard back.