Two cases dropped after witnesses lie about Christiansburg police impersonation, police say

Two police impersonation cases have been dropped by the Christiansburg Police Department Tuesday.

According to authorities, they’ve received four reports of people being stopped by a man impersonating a police officer in Christiansburg, and two of those cases never happened.

In one case, a juvenile reported that they had been stopped in front of a local business. However, surveillance footage showed that while the juvenile did pass the local business at the reported time, they were never stopped, and no other cars were seen in the video for a few minutes after they drove by.

Officers said because this case involved a juvenile, they can’t release any more details and said the juvenile won’t be charged.

According to authorities, the most recent case was also dropped after the witness admitted to investigators that they made the story up.

Officers said that the driver, in this case, is an adult and will be charged with filing a false police report.

There was a similar incident in Botetourt County where the case was dropped by the Virginia State Police after the person confessed to fabricating the story.

According to authorities, reports such as these can often lead to copycat reports.

Despite the false reports, authorities said they are still committed to investigating unsolved cases and ensuring that drivers are safe in Christiansburg.