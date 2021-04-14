Virginia leaders encourage enrollment in subsidized child care program

ROANOKE, Va. – State leaders are encouraging Virginians to take part in a new childcare program.

Earlier this month, Governor Ralph Northam announced Virginia would be receiving more than $200 million in stimulus funding to expand child care across the state. New income eligibility levels allow families with a household income of up to 85% of the state median income to apply if they have a child under age five,

“We’re really excited about a new childcare subsidy program that came through for the General Assembly this year. Part of the speaker’s bill and now working families have even a greater option that they need to apply,” First Lady of Virginia Pam Northam said.

Virginians have until July 31 to apply for the program.

For details on how to sign up, you can visit the state’s website here.