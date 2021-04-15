‘Your shoestrings never got anyone a date’: Christiansburg businesses go viral over sign war

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Two stores in Christiansburg are going viral over their signs.

Super Shoes and Bridge Kaldro Music have gotten an incredible outpouring since going viral for their funny signs poking at each other’s businesses on Reddit.

The owner of the music shop says he hasn’t heard of the sign war. But he said it’s been a good way to put small businesses on the map.

“I had never heard of a sign war, and from there, it’s become a lot of fun and I think the most important thing is it helped put Christiansburg a little more on the map,” Owner of Bridge Kaldro Music Ed Bridge said.

The owner says he wanted to continue the sign war as long as it remains friendly competition.