Indulge in sweet ice cream sandwiches at Rookie’s new Roanoke shop

ROANOKE, Va. – If you need to satisfy your sweet tooth, you can now indulge at Rookie’s! It’s a new shop in downtown Roanoke on Jefferson Street next to the Patrick Henry apartments.

Offering fresh baked cookies with Homestead Creamery ice cream, a line of customers was eager to get their ice cream sandwiches on opening day Friday.

Evolving from a food truck, Rookie’s shop owner, Jordan Nickerson, did not imagine they would gain a second storefront in Roanoke on top of their location near Lynchburg.

Nickerson remembers the struggle of making a sale during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We went to neighborhoods where we would just take our trailer around selling sandwiches trying to make ends meet,” Nickerson said. “And then over the course of the summer sales picked up and people wanted to be outside.”

Nickerson said they change their menu every 6 weeks to keep the flavor combo ideas fresh and plan to make their own ice cream soon.

The shop will be open from Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In two to three weeks, they will add Tuesday and Wednesday to the list.

Click here to look at Rookie’s menu.