JES Foundation Repair thanks its employees by supporting another Salem business

SALEM, Va. – A local business is taking care of its own and supporting another local business at the same time.

On Thursday night JES Foundation Repair bought dinner for its employees and their families at Angelle’s in Salem.

It’s their way of thanking those employees who never stopped working during the pandemic. It’s also their way of supporting a restaurant affected by the shutdown.

“COVID has hit essential employees across the country, and this is Groundworks and JES’s way of not only taking care of our own team but also giving back to the local community,” JES Foundation Repair general manager Thom Ayers said.

The company also donated food to Salem Fire-EMS for their diner. The firefighters were appreciative of the meals.