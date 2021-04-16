Seven displaced after early morning house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Two adults and five children have been displaced after a house fire in Danville early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Crews said they responded to a structure fire at 105 Shannon Drive and found a single-story home with heavy fire coming from the back of the building and the roof.

By the time crews arrived, authorities said that everyone had made it out safely.

The home is a total loss and the Red Cross is helping the people that were displaced, authorities said.

Fire officials said crews are still on the scene hitting hot spots and working to determine the cause of the fire.