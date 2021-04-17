Beware of scammers pretending to be a relative, claiming they have been kidnapped

SALEM, Va. – Be on the lookout for fake calls from scammers posing as a relative and claiming that they have been kidnapped.

The Salem Police Department said they have received several reports of a caller with a 529 area code calling people, posing as a relative and stating they have been kidnapped.

Officers said that the scammer asks the person not to call the police and then requests gift cards for their release.

Police want to ensure the public that this is a scam and said it’s important to not give out your personal information or buy gift cards if asked by the scammer.

If you receive a suspicious call, you are asked to call 540-375-3078 and speak with an officer.