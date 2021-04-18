About 3 million Virginians are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

ROANOKE, Va. – About 3 million Virginians are now eligible to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

The expansion is helping the commonwealth reach new milestones in the fight against COVID-19.

Starting Sunday, every Virginian who is 16 or older can now schedule a time to get vaccinated.

However, Northam said there will still be a focus on some targeted communities.

“Our health districts will continue to prioritize our vulnerable populations,” Northam said in a video release.

Calling for a united effort, people like Will Cain said moving into this next phase might be a sign of the pandemic coming to an end.

“I think it’s going to get the community back to normal,” Cain said. “We’re going to be able to come out and do things. We’ll be able to see each other’s faces again.”

With more than five million shots administered so far, Northam said more than half of the adults in the commonwealth have already received their first dose.

Ad

But this new phase means a new change.

The state’s vaccine pre-registration website now has a vaccine finder link to help individuals search for nearby appointments.

Northam admits unless you are in a priority group, it could take a few weeks to schedule one.

“But working with our partners, and local health districts, private pharmacy chains, doctor’s offices and others, I am confident that every adult in Virginia who wants the vaccine can get their first shot by the end of May,” Northam said.