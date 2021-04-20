Authorities searching for man wanted in connection to Giles County shooting

Local News

Authorities are searching for Billy Martin in connection to a shooting in Giles County (Giles County Sheriff's Office)

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man they said is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Giles County.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office believes that Billy Martin, 44, is near Painter School Road in Pembroke. Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities described Martin as around 5′8″, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.

