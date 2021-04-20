Man goes into cardiac arrest, dies after police officer tases him in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A man is dead after police used a taser on him at a motel in Wytheville early Friday morning, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

At about 12:10 a.m., Wytheville Police responded to Motel 6 on 220 Lithia Road for reports of a disturbance in one of the rooms.

When police arrived, they found a man exhibiting extreme agitation and self-harm. Authorities used a taser on him after they said the officer was unsuccessful in subduing him.

According to police, the man went into cardiac arrest several minutes later. The officer conducted CPR on the man, but he died shortly after.

“The Town of Wytheville Police Department is committed to openness and transparency,” said Chief of Police Joel Hash.

The police department said Virginia State Police will investigate this incident.