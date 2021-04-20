Virginia lawmakers, officials react to the Derek Chauvin verdict

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Derek Chauvin has been found guilty Tuesday evening of all three charges he faced in connection with the death of George Floyd.

The jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Lawmakers and officials representing Virginia have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the verdict.

Gov. Ralph Northam

The life of George Floyd matters.



He should still be alive today, and no courtroom decision can bring him back. But this decision is an important step towards justice—for George Floyd, for his family, for his community, and for our entire country. pic.twitter.com/eQjMiPE2Ou — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 20, 2021

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner

George Floyd’s life mattered. Justice has been served.



Nothing will bring him back. But we owe it to Mr. Floyd, his family, and far too many others like him to take meaningful action to reform our policing system. We can start by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) April 20, 2021

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine

My statement on the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/pRNpW0lbzh — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 20, 2021

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring

“George Floyd should still be alive, and while no verdict will bring him back to his family, these verdicts provide a measure of justice and accountability for a heartless and senseless murder. The world watched as Derek Chauvin put his knee on George Floyd’s neck – ending his life as he called out for his mother. This guilty verdict will hopefully be an inflection point that forces us all to recommit to building a society in which Black lives matter and all Americans can live without fearing the police or discrimination.

To the hardworking prosecutors and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who were dedicated to getting this justice for George Floyd and his family – thank you for standing up and fighting for what is right.

For too long, our country has had two different systems of justice – one for white Americans and one for Black Americans and Americans of color. And while today’s verdict shows that sometimes the system can work, too often Black and brown Americans are killed at the hands of police officers. We cannot continue in this way.

We must truly commit ourselves to making our criminal justice system fair, equal, and just for every single person living in this country – not based on what you look like, what your job is, how much money you have, or where you live.”

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea

“This afternoon, the jury for the Derek Chauvin trial delivered its verdict and found Mr. Chauvin guilty on all counts. Justice has been served. As the Mayor of Roanoke I want to emphasize that Roanoke is always looking to rise above any situation and do our best for the people who live in our community. We are a diverse and inclusive City, and we stand together against racism and hatred wherever it exists. This situation is an opportunity for us to come together as a community, to demonstrate that we can be thoughtful and committed to peace and unity as we uphold our values. Many of the recent demonstrations in our City have included people of all colors and backgrounds acting together, and that is how we need to continue to see ourselves, together not divided.”

Virginia Del. Mark Levine

“This time, for once, justice is served. Rest in peace, George Floyd. But we can never truly rest until the systemic racism that has long pervaded American history is rooted out in its entirety.”

Virginia House Democratic Majority Leader Charniele Herring and House Democratic Caucus Chair Rip Sullivan

“Justice has been served in the case of George Floyd’s death, but we recognize that we still have a long road ahead of us as we work to eliminate the inequality and injustice within our systems. Floyd’s death reawakened our communities to the need for urgent, effective reforms to ensure greater accountability for wrongdoing by those in uniform. Each person deserves to be treated with the same level of respect by police—regardless of race, ethnicity, or background—while also knowing that law enforcement cares about them and their community.”

Former Virginia Governor and Democratic Candidate for 2021 Virginia Gubernatorial Race, Terry McAuliffe

“George Floyd’s murder shocked our nation, leaving us heartbroken for his family and outraged at the suffering that Black Americans have faced at the hands of a broken criminal justice system for too long. Today’s verdict delivers accountability, but this racist, broken system remains intact. The time to act is now. We need reform before even one more Black or Brown life is taken.”

More reactions will be added as Virginia lawmakers and officials share their thoughts.