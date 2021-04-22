Lynchburg authorities reopen investigation into 2017 homicide

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities said they are reopening an investigation into a homicide that happened in 2017 in Lynchburg.

Jermaine Shamont Hawkins, 34, was shot on Aug. 31, 2017 around 4:35 a.m. near the intersection of Rodes St. and Rivermont Ave, according to police. When officers arrived, they said they found Hawkins with several gunshot wounds and he was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Authorities said he later died in October 2017.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact Det. Davis at 434-455-6166 or enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com.