Lynchburg organization receives $25K donation to continue serving the less fortunate

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Lynchburg group is receiving a large donation to continue its mission of providing meals.

Red Truck Ministry partners with local churches, bringing food and faith to underserved communities five days a week.

Their volunteers use mobile units to travel to six locations considered ‘food deserts.’

The group received a $25,000 donation from BWXT Wednesday.

We’re told most of that money will be used to buy a walk-in refrigerator and walk-in freezer.

“Right now we just have some freezers that look like the ones you have in your home, but we’ll be able to move to something much bigger to provide for the folks, so it will probably quadruple the ability to meet the needs of the folks in this community,” said Robert Putt, a volunteer with Red Truck Ministry.

Leaders say they currently serve about 250 people a week.