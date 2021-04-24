Virginia author sheds light on autism with children’s book

RICHMOND, Va. – April is Autism Awareness Month, and a Virginia author is shedding some light on the diagnosis in a new children’s book.

Richmond Writer Lindsey Rowe Parker released her first children’s book after her daughter was diagnosed as autistic.

“Wiggles, Stomps, and Squeezes Calm my Jitters Down” follows a young girl with heightened sensory experiences throughout her day.

Parker said the theme of the book is acceptance and having an understanding of those with sensory differences.

She added that the story is not just for children who are autistic and that children who aren’t diagnosed with autism could still learn a lot from the book.

“It has been a really exciting journey to share it with not only the autistic community but just parents in general who a lot of people deal with sensory differences,” Parker said.

Parker connected on Twitter with an artist diagnosed with autism to illustrate the book.

Parker said she is trying to educate the world about some of the things autistic children struggle with.