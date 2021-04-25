213 Lux Lounge hosts brunch for Autism Awareness Month

ROANOKE, Va. – A Star City staple cooked up a feast Sunday to raise money for Autism Awareness Month.

213 Lux Lounge offered a savory pop-up brunch to collect $1,500 to send a child with autism to a summer camp in Roanoke.

With the pandemic causing isolation, Christina Giuliano, the Blue Ridge Autism Achievement Center executive director, said individuals with special needs are more prone to face social skill challenges.

“So this is an opportunity to get our students and individuals back out there, back at camp,” she said. “Learning those skills and socialization.”

The partnership also aims to raise $1,000 to a sexual assault organization in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.