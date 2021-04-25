Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

LINCOLN, Neb. – A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool noodle brawl.
It all started a year ago when Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media as pandemic boredom set in and challenged them to a duel, according to reporting by KIIITV.
Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location that was chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.
The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.
Perfect bracket. #JoshFight pic.twitter.com/EjfEho3EE9— Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) April 24, 2021
The pool noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a 5-year-old, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.
BREAKING: Five-year-old #LittleJosh has won the #JoshFight! pic.twitter.com/VTztUHDMeW— Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) April 24, 2021