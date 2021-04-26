Carilion Wellness Vice President publishes children’s book

ROANOKE, Va – A local health leader is taking his talents to pen and paper.

Bud Grey is the Vice President of Carilion Wellness and recently wrote and published a children’s book called “The Buddy Bridge.”

Grey wrote the book at the start of the pandemic as a surprise for his young granddaughter who lives in another country. He says he hopes to inspire others to find a creative outlet to help them get through the hard times.

“Gave me the opportunity to control some things that I have been able to control in terms of what’s going on, and interestingly, it’s almost become therapeutic for me that I could feel good about doing something and you know put some silly words together and write them down,” Carilion Wellness Vice President Bud Grey said.

“The Buddy Bridge” is available for sale on Amazon.