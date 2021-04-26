First Smith Mountain Lake Restaurant Week underway

Spend less to eat local during the very first Smith Mountain Lake Restaurant Week. This two-week-long event has a list of more than 25 participating restaurants stretching from Moneta to Franklin County, even in Roanoke County.

Each restaurant has its own dine-in or take-out specials between a $5 to $30 price range.

It’s Restaurant Week(s), and we are excited to be participating! * Our $5 breakfast special is any Breakfast Bagel and... Posted by The Whole Bean Coffeehouse on Monday, April 19, 2021

The Whole Bean Coffeehouse in Downtown Rocky Mount is offering breakfast, lunch and dessert specials. At the end of week one, owner Kylee Robinson has noticed that for customers, the appeal isn’t just in the savings but in a chance to try something new.

“One of the specials that we have run is a bagel and coffee for $5 and we’ve seen a huge uptick in the sale of our bagels and I feel like it gave us that exposure where people say ‘oh, you guys have bagels’. So even though we haven’t really sold much of the specials we’ve sold more bagels,” said Robinson.

Smith Mountain Lake Restaurant Week ends on Saturday, May 1 and is put on by Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The more places you go the better chance to win a gift card to one of the restaurants. Entries are due May 1 and the drawing is May 7.

Click here for a look at participating restaurants. Restaurant week menus can be found on each restaurant’s website or social media account.