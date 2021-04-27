Lynchburg leaders urge people to stay off railroad tracks after fatal fall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One man fell to his death, and one woman was injured Sunday while crossing a railroad trestle as a train approached.

Lynchburg Police say they’ve notified the families but are not releasing the names because there is still an ongoing investigation. They are not pursuing criminal charges.

The two crossed from the Amherst County side and took photos on the tracks. They almost made it to Lynchburg’s Riverside Park when the accident occurred, according to authorities.

We’re told the last accidental death at the site was in 2014, but there have been numerous incidents and close calls in recent years.

There are no trespassing signs posted, as well as fencing and barbed wire.

City leaders are urging people to stay off the tracks, and at this time there’s not much more they can do to prevent another incident because it is private property.

Ad

“We are very considered for our citizens’ safety. As far as the signage, that’s something we’d have to work with Norfolk Southern because they own those railroad tracks,” said Lieutenant Lisa Singleton of the Lynchburg police department.

“Anything on the railroad, across that bridge, is railroad property. For us to put any kind of safety features on the trestle or around the trestle would certainly involve a conversation with them,” said Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser.