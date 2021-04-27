Roanoke City Schools prepare for summer feeding program

ROANOKE, Va. – School divisions across Southwest Virginia will benefit from new federal funding for meals during the summertime.

The Biden administration recently announced millions of dollars in funding will help students take home food during the summer.

Roanoke City Schools says it will be having curbside pickup five days a week when the school year ends to help families fight food insecurity.

Officials say the pandemic has brought to light new challenges for people trying to get food on the table.

“We actually are eligible for division-wide Community Eligibility Provision and we’re all of our students, our normal school year would be eligible to receive free breakfast and free lunch so there’s a lot of need here,” Roanoke City Schools Food and Nutrition Director Ellen Craddock said.

The summer feeding program is set to kick off on June 14 and meals will be available at multiple locations.