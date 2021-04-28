Roanoke City schools to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible students

ROANOKE, Va. – Students in the Star City will soon have an opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Roanoke City Public Schools announced it’s partnering with Carilion for upcoming clinics.

All students 16 and older would be eligible, which could be up to 1,000 students.

The first-dose clinics will be held May 7 at William Fleming from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Patrick Henry from 1 to 4 p.m. Second-dose clinics will be held May 28 at Patrick Henry from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and William Fleming from 1 to 4 p.m.

They’re hoping to get as many students vaccinated as possible before the summer break.

“We feel like if we can get to the students before they leave, it’s going to be easier to reach all students. Once they’re out on summer break, there’s so many things going on,” said Tim Hahn, executive director for school climate and safety for Roanoke City Public Schools.

The school system is still working through all the details. Any updates will be shared on their website.