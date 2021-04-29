Rockbridge County company expanding, creating 60 new jobs

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – More jobs will be coming to Rockbridge County as a long-time employer is growing its footprint in the county.

Modine Manufacturing Company will invest $7 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Rockbridge County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Thursday.

“Virginia boasts the largest data center market in the country, and this growing industry requires state-of-the-art cooling systems manufactured by leaders like Modine,” said Northam. “We are grateful that this longtime Virginia employer has decided to deepen its roots in our Commonwealth, creating 21st-century jobs and producing a high-demand, world-class product right here in the Shenandoah Valley.”

The company plans to convert its former warehouse located at 360 Collierstown Road into an operation producing highly engineered data center cooling solutions.

Northam noted that Virginia successfully competed with several other states for the project, which will create 60 new jobs after full ramp-up.

“For 58 years, we have partnered with Rockbridge County to become a leading supplier of HVAC solutions for a variety of markets and end users, and this investment signals a continued commitment to that mission,” said Modine CEO Neil Brinker. “This site was selected as a result of the capabilities of the workforce, both hourly and salaried, and our confidence in their ability to quickly and safely begin producing high-quality HVAC solutions for our data center customers. We are excited to work with the Commonwealth of Virginia and Rockbridge County to begin hiring and equipping these new employees to meet the needs of our customers.”

Founded in 1916 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, Modine specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components and original equipment products and systems to diversified global markets.