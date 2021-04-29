Virginia lawmakers react to Pres. Biden’s first Congressional address

ROANOKE, Va. – Millions tuned in to Pres. Joe Biden’s Congressional address on Wednesday night as he marks his 100th day in office.

Biden made sweeping changes in everything from funding for childcare to creating more jobs, but some of the decisions are causing divides on party lines.

The President’s first Congressional address is leaving mixed reviews among Virginia legislators.

Part of Biden’s $1.8 trillion relief plan includes funding to create new jobs aiming to replace some of the countries infrastructure.

5th District Republican Congressman Bob Good says taxes are already too high.

“The President seems to have no understanding of the impact of the spending that he’s proposing just trillions and trillions of dollars it’s unprecedented in the history of our country,” Good said.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine says the president’s efforts to get more American’s vaccinated as quickly as possible has boosted the reopening of the country.

“As more and more people get vaccinated, and schools and childcare centers reopen there’s more and more economic activity, getting our businesses back on a strong footing poised for, we hope and believe a strong year ahead,” Kaine said.