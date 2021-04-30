Bedford County woman breaks cycle of drug addiction by graduating treatment, becoming a recovery coach

BEDFORD, Va. – Ashley Sweigart found herself back in a Bedford County courtroom Friday. It wasn’t to receive a sentence, but a certificate of completion for breaking the cycle of drug addiction.

“[I’m] grateful. I never would’ve thought that I would’ve been in this place,” said Sweigart.

She lost custody of her 11-year-old son in 2019 after a decade-long battle with opioids. That’s when Sweigart enrolled in Bedford County’s family treatment program, which is dedicated to reuniting parents and children as they work to overcome substance abuse.

County leaders said the strict, five-phase program includes drug tests and court visits and that failure could result in possible jail time.

“I came into this program kicking and screaming. I was not the problem,” said Sweigart.

The 33-year-old admits she then reached the breaking point and faced reality.

“I just had the realization that nobody else was the problem, I was my biggest problem,” said Sweigart.

She pushed through the program, regained custody of her son in the fall of 2019 and completed treatment in 2020. COVID-19 pushed the graduation ceremony back to April 30.