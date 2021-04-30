What’s News Today: Outdoor events, Amtrak anniversary

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation celebrates Arbor Day. There’s a commemorative tree planting today at Riverside Park. The Arbor Day Celebration commemorates the life of the U. S. Constitution Tree that was planted in 1937 and removed in March of this year. Community organizations will also be there, with crafts and activities.

Amtrak will celebrates its 50th anniversary today with a virtual celebration. President Biden will make remarks today about the rail service. Amtrak service was extended from Lynchburg to Roanoke in 2017. A commission was set up by the General Assembly this year to explore expanding service into the New River Valley.

The Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors kicks off a two-day meeting today. The board will discuss the operating budget for next year. It could vote on tuition and fees for next year, with increases up to 3% for in-state cadets and up to 3.5% for out-of-state cadets being considered. The board will also get updates from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and the Commemorations and Memorials Naming and review Committee.

Habitat for Humanity and WSLS 10 will hold a First Nail Ceremony as we kick off the construction of a new home. We are building a home for Clarence Caldwell. He is a Roanoke native, a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and retired from VDOT after a 30-year career. This is WSLS 10′s seventh Home For Good project.

The Community School’s Strawberry Festival kicks off today. It’s looking different this year, being held as a drive-thru event at the Berglund Center this year. It’s today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to the pandemic, sales are credit or debit only. Cash is not accepted.

Salem After Five returns to the Salem Farmers’ Market. Enjoy live music from ‘Domino.’ There are also local vendors, children’s activities and adult beverages. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight. Tickets are $5 at the gate.