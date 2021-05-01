Spring carnival in Christiansburg brings fun despite COVID-19 safety precautions

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue to loosen, people across the country, and even right here in our area, are getting back to the things they previously gave up.

In the New River Valley, that means the spring carnival at the mall.

Kailyn Castow couldn’t wait to bring her daughter to the spring carnival in Uptown Christiansburg after the year they’ve had.

“It’s kind of nostalgic, it almost feels new and unreal because it’s been so long. So it’s almost like I kind of feel like a kid again,” Castow said.

RC Cole is the carnival operator and while he’s in the business of fun, safety takes on a new meaning this year. Limited capacity and six-foot markings on the ground are helping make sure everyone follows the rules.

“We have like 12 rides here and probably thirty hand sanitizing stations,” Cole said. “We’re doing everything we can in our power to make it work and we’re asking the public to help us make it work. That’s the only way it will work.”

The recent increases in allowable group sizes and other modifications to restrictions at both the federal and state level are vital to the Covington-based business. This stop in Christiansburg is the second of Cole’s season, following every job getting canceled last year.

“We’ve got high hopes this year and we’ve been well received, last week and last night here, everybody seems to be very enthusiastic and grateful that we’re here,” Cole said.