In Your Town: Lynchburg native who inspired ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ remembered on 76th anniversary

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We’re continuing the kick-off to our “In Your Town” series, where the first stop on the road is Lynchburg.

Wednesday marked 76 years since a Hill City hero was credited with saving dozens of Americans.

Desmond Doss inspired the movie ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ for his bravery in Okinawa during World War Two.

The Lynchburg native was a shipbuilder and volunteered to serve as a U.S. Army medic.

He was awarded two bronze stars for valor for actions in Guam and the Philippines. Doss is also a Purple Heart recipient and received the Medal of Honor from President Truman.

“He was such a hero, and it is such an incredible story. He was born here. [He] wouldn’t raise a hand, wouldn’t touch a weapon and yet saved at least 75 American lives in World War Two,” said Tom Current, president of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council.

The council now owns Doss’ childhood home in Lynchburg, which they converted into a site for formerly homeless veterans.