Roanoke hoping to RESET recent violence with new engagement team

ROANOKE, Va. – A team of volunteers working to combat violence in Roanoke say there isn’t just one solution. The RESET team is comprised of former police officers, mental health professionals, doctors, and business owners formulating the different solutions to the violence problem.

“A lot of them are overwhelmed. A lot of them are scared.” Decca Knight, RESET team

RESET stands for Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma. The group of volunteers was organized in Fall 2020 after the Roanoke Police Department received a grant to hire Lloyd Merchant as coordinator.

“Our goal is to provide them useful information they can use for comfort, counseling, or any kind of services that may assist them in dealing with this traumatic experience,” explained Merchant.

Part of the police department’s rapid response team, Merchant and his group of volunteers talk with families and the community to provide support.

To be proactive, the team goes into neighbors seeing violence and simply listens.

The goal is to let them know they have a voice and are heard.

“If you think ‘I’m bad’ then I’m going to act bad,” boldly stated Jermaine Johnson.