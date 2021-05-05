Partly Cloudy icon
66º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

What’s News Today: first lady visits, road improvements

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Patrick McKee
, Anchor

Tags: 
Roanoke
,
Lynchburg
,
New River Valley
,
Highlands
,
Southside
What's News Today
What's News Today (WSLS 10)

First Lady Pamela Northam will make a visit to Southside today. She will visit Schoolfield Elementary in Danville. She will meet with teachers and staff, thanking for their service as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute today in Lynchburg. Boonsboro and Link Roads will be down to one lane as crews work underground. Work will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board holds a public meeting in the Salem District today, talking about proposed road improvements. The board will discuss projects, recommended for funding and other transportation initiatives and take comments. The meeting is being held virtually.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District in partnership with Blue Ridge Independent Living Center will hold a vaccine clinic for those with disabilities today. A sign language interpreter, a reader and a scribe will there to help. You can call to schedule an appointment or go online.

Senator Mark Warner will deliver the commencement address today at Old Dominion University. The ceremony will be held virtually starting at 7 p.m., followed by smaller, in-person gatherings Thursday through Saturday for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: