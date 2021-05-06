10 News is working for you to “Find Your Money”

10 News is helping you Find Your Money

ROANOKE, Va. – Who doesn’t love the chance to get some extra cash?

Fun fact: There’s about $2 billion worth of unclaimed property in Virginia. Have you ever thought about how some of it may just belong to you?

One of four Virginians have misplaced money or valuables in the Virginia Treasury Department.

Once again, 10 News is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Treasury Unclaimed Property Division to help you “Find Your Money.”

Since we’ve started this initiative in 2015, we’ve found our viewers more than $1 million. This past July, we’ve helped folks find nearly $170,000.

Officials say the unclaimed money can come from forgotten accounts, life insurance policies, uncashed payroll or refund checks, unclaimed stocks and dividends or tangible items from safe deposit boxes.

The toll-free number to call is 1-833-302-0704. If you’re having trouble getting through the phone line, you can always go to https://vamoneysearch.org/