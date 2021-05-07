House fire in Southeast Roanoke ruled as cooking accident

Roanoke fire in the 1700 block of 7th St SE

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

Roanoke Fire-EMS released more information regarding the house fire on Southeast Roanoke Friday evening.

When units responded to the 1700 block of 7th St SE, they saw smoke coming from the house but found that the fire was put out shortly before crews arrived at the scene.

Officials said the cause of the fire was ruled accidental and started because of a cooking mishap.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews with Roanoke Fire-EMS are working to put out a house fire in Roanoke Friday evening.

At about 4:59 p.m., officials responded to the 1700 block of 7th St SE for reports of a fire.