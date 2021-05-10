Centra honoring its 7,500 caregivers with National Hospital Week celebration

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra Health is acknowledging its 7,500 caregivers by celebrating National Hospital Week.

Their theme is “Healthcare Heroes” to recognize the effort every department is putting in to fight the pandemic.

Centra’s footprint covers 8,000 square miles, with four hospital campuses.

The weeklong celebration includes “Superhero Day,” a pancake breakfast, a parade and a cookout.

“This is actually the first year that we celebrated [National] Hospital Week with this much emphasis at Centra because it took every single person that works for Centra to get us through the last year,” said Stephanie McBride, manager of Centra’s public relations and communications.

National Hospital Day was created in 1921 to encourage trust in hospitals in the wake of the Spanish flu outbreak. It later turned into a weeklong celebration in 1953.