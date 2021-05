Crocs shoes in all sizes and colors are displayed in a shoe store June 23, 2006 in the upscale Ramat Hasharon town north of Tel Aviv, Israel.

ROANOKE, Va. – One company is continuing to give back to those working to keep everyone healthy.

Crocs is offering health care workers a free pair of shoes. Even the shipping is free!

Health care workers can request their free pairs of shoes now as part of the Free Pair for Healthcare program until May 14.

In 2020, the company said it donated over 860,000 free pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.