Roanoke Valley prepares to roll out COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as 12

In this Tuesday, March 2, 2021 file photo, a pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ROANOKE, Va. – Children as young as 12 in our region could start getting the COVID-19 vaccine in a matter of days.

On Monday, the FDA gave Pfizer’s shot the greenlight for kids ages 12 to 15.

Even with this approval, there are a couple more hoops to jump through, including approval from both the CDC and VDH.

Planning is already underway between the local health district and schools as parents are getting ready for their kids to start rolling up their sleeves.

“I would like to see how it starts out,” said Jennifer Flora, a mother who supports getting vaccinated.

Flora’s two children are many years away from vaccine eligibility at this point, but her mind is already made up.

“I would get them vaccinated, for sure,” Flora said. “I have more concerns about them getting sick than I do the vaccination.”

“I want it approved for everybody as soon as possible,” said Katie Feldmann, a grandmother who supports getting vaccinated. “I’m thinking that it’s time for everyone to do their part and it’s selfish not to. It puts other people at risk.”

