Senior alert issued for missing Henry County woman with cognitive impairment

Catherine Vernon Stone pictured with a Chevy Impala, the same make/model that she may be driving.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for your help in locating a missing elderly woman out of Henry County.

Catherine Vernon Stone, 63, was last seen Monday night around 7:15 p.m. on Old Liberty Drive in Axton, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said she is possibly driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala sedan with Virginia plates: VNX-8534. Authorities suspect she is driving to Leesburg in Northern Virginia.

Police describe Stone as 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown, possibly blonde, hair.

Stone suffers from cognitive impairment, so authorities consider her disappearance as a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on Stone’s location is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.