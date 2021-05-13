Blacksburg addressing mental health in the Asian American community with new resource

BLACKBURG, Va. – Between the coronavirus pandemic and a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian Americans are feeling the mental toll of recent events, but there’s a new resource in Blacksburg this month that aims to help tackle this issue.

Recognizing Asian Americans this May, mental health is also an issue at the forefront.

Virginia Tech Asian Cultural Engagement Center Director Dr. Nina Ha said Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans (APIDA) community are “invisible.”

She said cultural differences like the model minority myth create burdens of stigmatization for the community.

“It says well, you are supposed to be successful, then you are not supposed to find help, right?” she said. “And you’re stigmatized if you do.”

Ha said there are countless stories of how her college students and faculty have endured verbal abuse in Blacksburg.

She said at one Montgomery County School Board meeting, children revealed experiences of violent acts of bullying.

“People throwing garbage at kids, telling them they have the coronavirus,” she said. “Also, throwing some white powder.”